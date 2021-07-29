Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Surface Oncology worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26,499.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

