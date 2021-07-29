Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,585 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Matinas BioPharma worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

MTNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.