Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,628 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Caledonia Mining worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

