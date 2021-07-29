Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,868 BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of BurgerFi International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,166,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. Following the , the insider now owns 4,710,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,632,118.50. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 631,130 shares of company stock worth $6,692,357. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

BurgerFi International Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

