Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.
GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$109.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.
In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
