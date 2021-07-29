Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$109.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

