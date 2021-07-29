Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. 769,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.