George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Raised to C$149.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. George Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $101.03.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

