Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

GEOS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geospace Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Geospace Technologies worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.