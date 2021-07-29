GetBusy (LON:GETB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

GetBusy (LON:GETB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.58% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GetBusy stock remained flat at $GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 419,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,700. GetBusy has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £40.83 million and a P/E ratio of 119.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.20.

In other news, insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

