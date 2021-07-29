Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.890-$1.910 EPS.

NYSE GTY remained flat at $$32.02 on Thursday. 144,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,052. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.