GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 144,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 896,693 shares.The stock last traded at $33.44 and had previously closed at $33.60.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

