Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $50,848.63 and $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded up 143.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

