Gitcoin Market Cap Tops $92.91 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00016517 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $92.91 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

