Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. 693,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,072. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

