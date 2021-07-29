Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 25,027 shares.The stock last traded at $8.82 and had previously closed at $8.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $23,200,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $33,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $18,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

