Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

