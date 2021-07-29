Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after acquiring an additional 143,751 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $194.57. 23,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,829. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.