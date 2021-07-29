Global Social Chain (GSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $61,359.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

