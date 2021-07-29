Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 424,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 390,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in various clean-tech and environmentally friendly technologies, and intellectual properties in the areas of hazardous waste destruction, energetic materials, chemical recycling processes, and coal gasification.

