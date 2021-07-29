Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 145.0% in July

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.