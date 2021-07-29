GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,612.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $742,943.50 and approximately $32,612.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,795.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.52 or 0.05871377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.13 or 0.01344715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00354184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00612100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00344984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00269976 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.