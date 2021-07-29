Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,359. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

