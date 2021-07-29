GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $454,778.89

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. GoByte has a market cap of $454,778.89 and approximately $23.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

