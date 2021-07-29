Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Gogo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

