GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $1.04 million and $554,705.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

