Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Up 34.7%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price rose 34.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.53. Approximately 104,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 30,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

GSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$384.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

