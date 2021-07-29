GoldFund Hits Market Capitalization of $184,008.12 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $184,008.12 and approximately $53.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

