Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.