Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of EVO Payments worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock worth $2,494,897. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.