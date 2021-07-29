Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $11,691,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after purchasing an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

