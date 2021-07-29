Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 521.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Artius Acquisition by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACQU opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81.

