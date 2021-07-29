Golff Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Golff has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $3.00 million and $1.71 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

