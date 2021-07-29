Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($18.16), with a volume of 12,466 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,402.02. The company has a market cap of £348.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

