GoPro (GPRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.36 and a beta of 1.23. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.