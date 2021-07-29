Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Shares Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87. 12,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 50,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.