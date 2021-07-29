Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,172.14 ($15.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,260.77 ($16.47) on Thursday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,190.28.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.