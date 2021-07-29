GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.90

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.82. GrainCorp shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

About GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

