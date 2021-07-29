Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE:GTN.A opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

