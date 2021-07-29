Gray Television (GTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

