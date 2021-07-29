Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 757.50 ($9.90). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 755 ($9.86), with a volume of 202,416 shares trading hands.

GPOR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

