Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

