Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE EVTC opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

