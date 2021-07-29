Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.24 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

