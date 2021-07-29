Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Momo worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

