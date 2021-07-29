Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.72 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

