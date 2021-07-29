Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

CAR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

