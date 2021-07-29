Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after buying an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.34 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.