Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.82 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 705.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 579.57 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

