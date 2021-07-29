Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

