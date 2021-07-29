Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

